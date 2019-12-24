Zach Ertz played an important role in the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but it came at a price. The Pro Bowl tight end suffered a fractured rib in the first quarter.

The Eagles need to defeat the New York Giants this weekend to clinch the NFC East. Although the expectation around the league is that Ertz will start, the coaching staff is currently uncertain of his status.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Eagles have not yet cleared Ertz to play this Sunday.

“There’s a lot that goes into this more so than pain management,” Garafolo said. “Ribs are meant to protect things that aren’t as solid as ribs. Things that are softer, things that are more vital. So, the Eagles are really going to take a hard look at this.”

Ertz might want to play through this rib injury, but the Eagles are going to make sure they don’t risk his long-term health.

Here’s what Garafolo had to say about the injury:

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: #Eagles TE Zach Ertz came back in the game this past week, so surely he’ll be good to go vs. the #Giants, right? Eh, it’s not that simple. pic.twitter.com/qYThnOI1uU — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 24, 2019

Philadelphia is shorthanded on offense even if Zach Ertz suits up on Sunday. The team doesn’t have DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery or Nelson Agholor.

In the event that Ertz doesn’t play this weekend, it’ll leave Carson Wentz without his favorite weapon.

Ertz leads the team in most offensive categories with 88 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns.

[NFL Network]