Zach Thomas Gets Support From Brian Urlacher: Fans React

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 08: Zach Thomas #54 of the Miami Dolphins walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions on September 8, 2002 at the Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida . (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images) The Sporting News/Getty Images

Legendary Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas has not been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brian Urlacher wants to change that.

The legendary Chicago Bears linebacker is publicly voicing his opinion that Thomas should be a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Urlacher, a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2018, was asked by Pat McAfee if there's anyone he feels deserves a spot. Thomas immediately came to mind.

“I’m going to give you one guy – Zach Thomas,” Urlacher said on the Pat McAfee Show last week. “How the f— is Zach Thomas not in the Hall of Fame? Put his stats up with mine, Ray [Lewis], any other linebacker who’s even close to the Hall of Fame or been in the Hall of Fame. He’s right there with us, if not better in every category. . . . It pisses me off. Every year I advocate for him to get in, and he was a finalist a couple years, but they don’t put him in. I don’t understand.”

NFL fans are in agreement.

"5th most tackles in NFL history. Pretty high impact level," one fan tweeted.

"My favorite dolphin of all time. Remember that hit he lay on Marshall Faulk," one fan added.

"The HOF just taking their time so they can save enough money for material required to make the neck of the bust," one fan joked.

Get it right, voters.