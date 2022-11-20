Zach Wilson Has 1-Word Response To Postgame Question
The New York Jets offense let down the team's defense in the loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.
New York fell to New England, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon.
Zach Wilson and the Jets offense did diddly squat against the Bill Belichick-led defense on Sunday. But don't tell the Jets quarterback that.
When asked if he felt like the Jets offense let down the team's defense, Wilson had a one-word response.
"No," he replied.
Yeah, Jets fans aren't going to like that answer.
Jets fans were calling for Wilson to be benched during the contest on Sunday afternoon. A quarterback change isn't coming, but fans are clearly frustrated.