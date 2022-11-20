Zach Wilson Has 1-Word Response To Postgame Question

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The New York Jets offense let down the team's defense in the loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

New York fell to New England, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon.

Zach Wilson and the Jets offense did diddly squat against the Bill Belichick-led defense on Sunday. But don't tell the Jets quarterback that.

When asked if he felt like the Jets offense let down the team's defense, Wilson had a one-word response.

"No," he replied.

Yeah, Jets fans aren't going to like that answer.

Jets fans were calling for Wilson to be benched during the contest on Sunday afternoon. A quarterback change isn't coming, but fans are clearly frustrated.