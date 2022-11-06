Injury Update For Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Zach Wilson appears to be OK.

The New York Jets quarterback left Sunday afternoon's game against the Buffalo Bills with an apparent injury. Wilson, who missed the start of the season with an injury, took a big hit in the first half of Sunday afternoon's game against the Bills.

Wilson was able to jog off the field, but he went immediately into the injury tent to get checked out by trainers.

Here's the play that sent Wilson into the injury tent on Sunday afternoon in New York.

It didn't look good - and a penalty should've probably been called.

Wilson, though, appears to be OK now.

He will reportedly come back into the game on Sunday afternoon in New York.

"It looks like Zach Wilson is fine. He's out of the medical tent and on the bench. Not going back to locker room," Connor Hughes tweeted.

The Jets are trailing the Bills, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon in New York.

Sunday's game is airing on CBS.