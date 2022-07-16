Zach Wilson Mom Video Goes Viral: Fans React

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is the story of the NFL offseason.

Rumors about his dating life have been circulating on social media this month.

Wilson's ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused the NFL quarterback of "sleeping with his mom's best friend." The social-media comment has since been deleted.

Zach's mom, Lisa, responded to the rumor on Instagram this week. She denied some speculation about one of her friends in particular.

"And just so you know, no," she said. "Okay, the people questioning, no. Shut up."

"No! No, no no!," her friend interjected.

Oh boy.

"Zach Wilson watching this video," one fan commented with a pretty hilarious gif.

"Lisa is that cool Facebook mom that comments nice things about your friend group," another fan wrote.

Maybe Zach Wilson will one day clear this all up - maybe not.

The good news is the focus will shift back to football next month once training camp begins.

Wilson is entering his second year in the NFL.