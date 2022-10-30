Zach Wilson Not Happy With Refs In Sunday's Loss To Patriots

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The New York Jets had a huge play taken off the board during Sunday's 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots.

During the second quarter's closing minute, cornerback Michael Carter II appeared to return a Mac Jones interception for an 84-yard touchdown to give Gang Green a 16-3 lead. However, the referees penalized defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers for roughing the passer.

Per NESN's Dakota Randall, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson expressed disapproval of the costly flag.

"Yeah, it was a terrible call," Wilson said. "But that’s football. It happens all the time."

Instead of entering halftime down two touchdowns, the Patriots kept the ball and kicked a field goal to narrow the deficit to 10-6. They pulled ahead with a touchdown on the third quarter's opening drive.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh called the "costly penalty" at least a "ten-point swing" in his post-game press conference.

While anyone associated with the Jets may not like the call, it's hardly as egregious as recent controversial roughing penalties levied against Grady Jarrett and Chris Jones. Franklin-Myers hit Jones high after he already released the ball.

Though the call had a huge impact on the final outcome, Wilson also hurt his team's cause by throwing three interceptions. The second-year pro finished with a career-high 355 passing yards despite only completing 20 of his 41 pass attempts.

The Jets fell to 5-3, but they'll have a chance at payback when facing the Pats in Week 11. They first must combat the Buffalo Bills in another AFC East matchup next Sunday.