Zach Wilson's Dad Shares Cool Message: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Facing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers is a big deal for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

His father, Mike Wilson, posted a touching message on Twitter ahead of the Week 6 matchup. He said his son grew up emulating the Packers star.

"Dreams do come true! I can’t tell you how many times @ZachWilson and I have watched Rogers [sic] on tv or studied his every movement on YouTube," Mike Wilson wrote. "Today he gets a chance to play against him. Parents if your child has a dream, embrace it. Sometimes dreams do come true."

Jets fans appreciated the full-circle moment while wishing Wilson makes the day even sweeter by defeating his childhood idol.

Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, the younger Wilson admitted to being a "fanboy" when meeting Rodgers at a joint practice (presumably the setting of the photo his dad shared) last year. He was a bit star-struck when looking ahead to Sunday's matchup.

"To be on the same field as him is cool," Wilson said. "It'll probably be the same thing like last year, when we were playing Tampa Bay. It was like, 'Wow, we're playing Tom Brady right now. I've been watching this guy since I was born, which is kind of crazy.' I'm sure it'll be the same thing in this game."

The Packers and Jets surprisingly enter the game with identical 3-2 records. Just like the New York Giants last week, Wilson and the Jets can make a major statement at Rodgers' expense.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field.