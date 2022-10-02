Breaking: Cowboys Star Leaves Game With Injury
Dallas Cowboys star Zack Martin has left Sunday afternoon's game with an apparent injury.
Martin, arguably the best guard in football, appeared to injury his ankle in the third quarter of Sunday afternoon's game.
The All-Pro offensive lineman exited Sunday afternoon's game with a limp.
Martin has been arguably the Cowboys' most consistent player for several years now.
It would be a major blow if he had to miss significant time for the Cowboys.
Dallas is leading Washington, 15-7, on Sunday.