Breaking: Cowboys Star Leaves Game With Injury

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 28: Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a game on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Bills defeated the Cowboys 26-15. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys star Zack Martin has left Sunday afternoon's game with an apparent injury.

Martin, arguably the best guard in football, appeared to injury his ankle in the third quarter of Sunday afternoon's game.

The All-Pro offensive lineman exited Sunday afternoon's game with a limp.

Martin has been arguably the Cowboys' most consistent player for several years now.

It would be a major blow if he had to miss significant time for the Cowboys.

Dallas is leading Washington, 15-7, on Sunday.