It’s a topic that surfaced when he was in college at Duke: what position would Zion Williamson play if he chose football instead of basketball?

The former No. 1 overall pick has the size and athleticism to do pretty much whatever he wants on the basketball court. But would he have had the same success on the gridiron?

Well, former NFL star Shannon Sharpe went straight to the source for the answer. Sharpe asked Williamson if he thinks he could have made it to the NFL and what position he would have played.

“I believe I could,” Williamson said laughing during an appearance on Sharpe’s podcast. “I’m just a competitor. I think I would’ve been a tight end or receiver, one of those two.”

.@Zionwilliamson believes he could’ve made it to the NFL: “I think I could’ve made it to the NFL if I chose that route. I would want to play TE or WR.” pic.twitter.com/zfmd08GJ5D — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) April 21, 2021

Williamson is a dominant force on the hardcourt. Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing in at 285 pounds, he would be one of the biggest tight ends to ever play the game.

In fact, if he added a few more pounds he’d be one of the biggest offensive linemen in the game today. New England Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown is one of the biggest to ever play and he stands at 6-foot-8 and weighs in at around 380 pounds.

Imagine seeing Williamson lined up at tight end going against a linebacker. We’d pay to see that.