Breaking: Big Ten Program Fires 3 Coaches On Tuesday

EVANSTON, IL - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view of Ryan Field before the Northwestern Wildcats take on the Illinois State Redbirds on September 10, 2016 in Evanston, Illinois. Illiinois State defeated Northwestern 9-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

When a team finishes 1-11, it's pretty much a guarantee there will be some changes made to the coaching staff.

Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald's job is still secure, despite the poor season, but Fitzgerald is looking to bring in some new blood on his coaching staff.

Northwestern has fired defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil, defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer, the program announced this afternoon.

O'Neil has been the Wildcats' defensive coordinator the last two seasons, and while NU's putrid offense has been its biggest issue, its normally stout defense has been below average as well.

Springer and Long have each been on staff at Northwestern for more than a decade.

"Marty and Dennis have been Wildcats for more than a decade and helped lead us to two division titles and five bowl championships," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "Ultimately, these difficult decisions were made with the intention of putting our team in the best position for success on gameday moving forward. The process to fill these important roles on our staff will begin immediately."

As of now, it looks like embattled offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian's job is safe, though we'll see if that changes in the coming days.