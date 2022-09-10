Look: Northwestern Tight End Makes Ridiculous Catch

EVANSTON, IL - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of Ryan Field as the Northwestern Wildcats take on the Indiana Hoosiers on September 29, 2012 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Indiana 44-29. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The best highlight of Week 2 might just belong to Northwestern tight end Thomas Gordon.

During the first quarter of Saturday's game between Duke and Northwestern, Gordon made an absurd one-handed catch in traffic.

Gordon managed to throw his right hand up and snag the ball in despite not having that much room to operate.

The crowd at Ryan Field erupted once Gordon came down with the ball, and rightfully so. It was a jaw-dropping reception from the redshirt junior.

Gordon had two receptions for 39 yards in Northwestern's season opener against Nebraska. So far, he has one reception for 14 yards against Duke.

Northwestern was a heavy favorite heading into this Saturday's matchup against Duke.

At the moment, the Wildcats look really flat. They currently trail 14-0 to the Blue Devils.

Luckily for Northwestern, it still has plenty of time to turn things around.