Look: Son Of Former NFL Star Kicker Makes Great Play In Nebraska-Northwestern Game

The college football season officially kicked off this Saturday, and yet, Northwestern punter Luke Akers is already in mid-season form.

Akers, the son of former NFL kicker Davis Akers, appears to be following in his father's footsteps when it comes to making game-changing plays on special teams.

After Northwestern's opening drive stalled, Akers had a 47-yard punt to pin Nebraska back against its own end zone.

Davis Akers played in the NFL from 1999-2013. Over the course of his career, he made 386 field goals.

The best years of Akers' career took place in Philadelphia and San Francisco. He led the league in field goals made in 2009 and 2011.

In 2012, Akers set a personal record by making a 63-yard field goal against the Green Bay Packers.

If this Saturday's game between Nebraska and Northwestern is an indication of what's to come for Luke Akers, he could end up having a long career like his father.