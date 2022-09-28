Report: Big Ten School Plans On Tearing Down Football Stadium

EVANSTON, IL - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view of Ryan Field before the Northwestern Wildcats take on the Illinois State Redbirds on September 10, 2016 in Evanston, Illinois. Illiinois State defeated Northwestern 9-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Northwestern is planning some major changes to its home field, according to a new report.

The university plans to tear down Ryan Field, which opened in 1926, and construct a more modern stadium with a smaller capacity, according to Danny Ecker of ChicagoBusiness.com.

"The $800M project would be privately-funded and set up the venue to host concerts, among other non-football events," Ecker tweeted.

According to a press release from Northwestern, the new stadium will be designed for "significantly smaller" crowds with a capacity of 35,000.

NU also claims that the new structure will have "the best sight lines in college football and a premium experience, including chair backs, for every fan as well as an innovative student section modeled on other sports; cutting-edge technology and scoreboards; upgraded concessions featuring food from local restaurants; and iconic design features inside and out."

Located in Evanston, Illinois, Ryan Field currently has a total capacity of 47,130 and is the only FBS stadium in the country without permanent lighting.

Needless to say, some modernization could go a long way to making Northwestern a tougher place to play for opponents and a more enjoyable venue for fans.