NBA World Reacts To Magic's Surprising No. 1 Overall Selection

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 12: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Duke Blue Devils and Justyn Mutts #25 of the Virginia Tech Hokies pursue the loose ball during the 2022 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament - Championship at Barclays Center on March 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Orlando Magic just picked Duke forward Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

It was a surprising decision, and not because Banchero isn't worthy of the draft slot. The skilled and versatile Blue Devil was regarded as the possible No. 1 overall pick earlier in the draft process, and was reported to be a lock to go in the top-3.

The reason his selection caught people off guard is because for much of the recent leadup to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was projected to be Orlando's choice. As of earlier today, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Smith, Chet Holmgren and Banchero were going to be the top three picks, in that order.

However, about a half an hour ago, Wojnarowski began saying differently, stating that Banchero was firmly in the mix to go No. 1. Las Vegas was seemingly ahead of the game with regards to Banchero, as the oddsmakers had more of an idea that he would be the top pick.

The reaction across basketball Twitter has been fast and furious to the news.

Congrats to Banchero. He joins Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving, Elton Brand and Art Heyman as No. 1 overall picks out of Duke.

