NBA World Reacts To Paolo Banchero Shutdown News

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 7: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic dribbles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 7, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images) Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

It only took a pair of Summer League games for the Orlando Magic to shut down Paolo Banchero.

Banchero, the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft, averaged 20 points in two games in Las Vegas. His versatility was on full display in those contests.

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said the decision to shut down Banchero was made so other players on the roster can get an opportunity to show what they can do.

"I want to give these other guys an opportunity to play, to kind of be able to show what they're capable of doing," Mosley said, via ESPN. "That's the point of summer league, you know, give them a chance ... an opportunity for these other guys to see what they're capable of doing. And we've seen what Paolo was capable of doing."

NBA fans would love to see Banchero play a few more games in the Summer League for selfish reasons. Nonetheless, they understand why the Magic made this decision.

"My guy already good to go," one fan tweeted.

"Rightfully so," another fan wrote.

"They said we seen enough. Go ahead, log out, and get ready for the reason bucko," a third fan said.

Banchero, meanwhile, said he was willing to do whatever the team thought was best.

With that said, basketball fans will have to wait a few months until we see Banchero back in action.