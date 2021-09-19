Interesting Details Have Emerged From The Alliance’s Plan

The ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 are set to form a conference alliance, the details of which were not made very clear with the joint announcement. The goal is pretty obvious: stem the SEC’s massive power grab after the Oklahoma and Texas news.

Today, new Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff shed some light on what the arrangement could look like. He was in Boulder for today’s Minnesota win over Colorado, the kind of game that we could be seeing far more of, if things come to fruition.

Kliavkoff described an “8-1-1” model, which would be based on the current 12-game college football schedule. The Big Ten and Pac-12 would be moving back down to eight conference games, while adding one mandated game against teams from the other two Alliance leagues each year, one home and one away.

The last two games would remain open to each school, giving them flexibility to face FCS schools, Group of Fives, or other non-conference rivals. These arrangements wouldn’t be made years in advance either, potentially giving us some pretty close, meaningful games.

Based on 2020 regular season standings, this could have led to 2021 games between Clemson, Ohio State, and USC, per this arrangement. Moving down the standings, Miami-Northwestern-Washington and North Carolina-Stanford-Indiana were other possible trios.

With teams like Clemson and Ohio State dominating their leagues in recent years, the Alliance would probably need to put in some rules to prevent stagnant matchups, but if the goal is made-for-TV games to battle the impressive conference slate that the SEC is set to develop, this is certainly an interesting way to do it.

There are major concerns about how this may overload some Playoff contenders’ schedules. We still don’t have clarity on the proposed 12-team College Football Playoff expansion either. There’s plenty of hammer out, but it was nice to get some idea of what the Alliance may bring to the table, because the powers that be failed to communicate that a few weeks ago.

