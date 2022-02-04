The Spun

Arizona State Reportedly Makes Decision On Herm Edwards

Arizona State Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils walks on the field before taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Sun Devils 31-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona State is intent on keeping Herm Edwards as the head coach of the program, despite rumors being out there about him leaving.

Edwards has been under fire recently after a fifth member of his coaching staff left the program amid an NCAA investigation. That said, Edwards is going to remain with the team for next season.

Edwards and his staff were reportedly holding impermissible meetings with recruits during the dead period due to COVID-19.

Tight ends coach Adam Breneman resigned last Monday while secondary coach Chris Hawkins and wide receivers coach Prentice Gill were fired.

Per 247Sports, the investigation is into alleged claims that include multiple instances where high school recruits took recruiting trips to Arizona State’s campus.

Edwards is coming off his fourth season as the Sun Devils head coach. They finished with an 8-5 record after losing in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Throughout the four seasons, Edwards has amassed a 25-18 record. As of right now, he’s looking to improve upon that record heading into the 2022 season.

