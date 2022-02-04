Arizona State Reportedly Makes Decision On Herm Edwards

Arizona State is intent on keeping Herm Edwards as the head coach of the program, despite rumors being out there about him leaving.

Edwards has been under fire recently after a fifth member of his coaching staff left the program amid an NCAA investigation. That said, Edwards is going to remain with the team for next season.

Despite rumors circulating that a move will happen today, Herm Edwards will remain the head coach of ASU football. Herm and AD Ray Anderson spoke with the team yesterday morning. — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) February 4, 2022

Edwards and his staff were reportedly holding impermissible meetings with recruits during the dead period due to COVID-19.

Tight ends coach Adam Breneman resigned last Monday while secondary coach Chris Hawkins and wide receivers coach Prentice Gill were fired.

Per 247Sports, the investigation is into alleged claims that include multiple instances where high school recruits took recruiting trips to Arizona State’s campus.

Edwards is coming off his fourth season as the Sun Devils head coach. They finished with an 8-5 record after losing in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Throughout the four seasons, Edwards has amassed a 25-18 record. As of right now, he’s looking to improve upon that record heading into the 2022 season.