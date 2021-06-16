On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that one program is under investigation for a potential recruiting violation.

According to a report from The Athletic, Arizona State confirmed the NCAA is investigating the football program. The report states the Sun Devils allegedly hosted recruits during the COVID-19 dead period.

“It’s unknown how many prospects Arizona State is alleged to have entertained during the COVID-19 period or when they might have visited,” Doug Haller reported. “Per one source, the school’s athletic compliance office recently started interviewing staff members. A former athletic department employee said some people in the football offices are concerned about losing their jobs.”

News: The NCAA is investigating Arizona State football over allegations of recruiting violations during dead period https://t.co/CxHTPxJ12U — Doug Haller (@DougHaller) June 16, 2021

As Haller notes later in the article, Herm Edwards and many of the coaches on his staff tested positive for the virus during the 2020 season.

“The allegations are a bad look for a program that had its season shut down for nearly a month last year because of COVID-19 issues,” Haller wrote. “Half the coaching staff, including head coach Herm Edwards, tested positive…”

Aside from just being a bad look, the Sun Devils could be in legitimate trouble. If the allegations are true, the program will likely face significant punishment for hefty recruiting violations.

We’ll have to wait to learn more, but it’s not great news for Arizona State fans right now. The Sun Devils played just four games during the 2020 season due to COVID-19 issues.