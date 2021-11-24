Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards‘ future. In fact, some people questioned if the Territorial Cup would be his last game with the team.

Moments ago, Matt Zenitz of On3 had an update on Edwards’ future with the Sun Devils.

Zenitz is reporting that Edwards will remain the head coach of Arizona State’s football team. He did acknowledge that it initially seemed as if Arizona State would move on from the veteran coach.

“For a while, it’s seemed like Arizona State would likely be among the Power Five jobs to open up this cycle,” Zenitz tweeted on Wednesday morning. “However, the current expectation is that Arizona State will stick with Herm Edwards and that he’ll remain as the team’s head coach.”

Since taking over as the head coach of the Sun Devils in 2018, Edwards owns a 24-17 record.

Arizona State is 7-4 this season and is favored to defeat Arizona in this weekend’s regular season finale. A win on Saturday would ensure that Edwards, at the very least, ties his best record at the program.

Edwards has been in the news in the past for recruiting allegations. For now, though, it sounds like Edwards is safe at Arizona State.