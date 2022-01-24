College Basketball Coach Suspended For Referee Confrontation

It’s been a rough start to the 2021-22 college basketball season for the Arizona State Sun Devils. But they aren’t going to get any easier if head coach Bobby Hurley can’t control himself a little better.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Hurley has been suspended for today’s game against USC after verbally confronting an official during Saturday’s game against Stanford. Hurley is also being fined $20,000.

The Arizona State head coach confronted an official right after the final whistle blew. Hurley and the official had to be separated to avoid a more serious confrontation. He walked off the court without further incident.

Hurley isn’t the only member of the Sun Devils who won’t be available tonight. Shooting guard Jay Heath has also been suspended for Monday’s game.

At 6-10, the Sun Devils are off to their worst start to a season under Bobby Hurley’s seven-year tenure. They have the second-worst overall record in the Pac-12 right now.

In his first six seasons at Arizona State, Hurley has led them to the NCAA Tournament twice. The first time saw them eliminated in the First Four, while the second ended in the Round of 64.

The pandemic cost the Sun Devils a shot at making the tournament in 2019, but they went just 11-14 last year. It seems safe to say that this year will be a critical one for Hurley and his staff.

Will Bobby Hurley get Arizona State over the hump and into the NCAA Tournament this year?