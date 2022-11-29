College Basketball Player Says He Was Suspended For Tweet

TEMPE, AZ - DECEMBER 22: A wide view of Wells Fargo Arena before the college basketball game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on December 22, 2018 at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Two days ago, Arizona State forward Marcus Bagley said he fell out of the team's rotation for disciplinary reasons.

"I usually don’t address locker room situations to media but for some reason people aren’t being transparent,” Bagley tweeted. “To my fans & friends that are concerned, the reason I’m not playing has NOTHING to do with basketball or my ability.

"After my last game I played vs. NAU, out of frustration I made a mistake and said some things to Coach Hurley that I shouldn’t have said. Me not playing is 100% punishment for what I said that day. Again I am 100% healthy, & eager to play."

Moments ago, Bagley said he was suspended because of this tweet.

"I was just suspended for this tweet," he wrote. "For Admitting I made a mistake."

If this is true, Bagley's latest tweet could lead to even further discipline.

Bagley has appeared in two games this season, averaging 12.5 points and 4.0 rebounds.

Arizona State basketball coach Bob Hurley recently said "there's just no minutes" for Bagley at the moment.

It'll be interesting to see if Bagley and Hurley can get back on the same page. At the moment, it seems like the two sides have issues to sort out.