College Basketball World Reacts To Remy Martin News

Another huge name in college basketball could be on the move as of Tuesday afternoon. Arizona State star guard Remy Martin has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, becoming just the latest high-profile player to do so this offseason.

Martin instantly becomes one of the most intriguing available pick-ups for teams looking for a talented scoring guard next year. The California native was named to the First Team All-Pac-12 for the second consecutive season after posting impressive numbers yet again in 2020. He averaged 19.1 points and 3.7 assists per game, while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc.

However, there’s no guarantee that Martin will stay at the college level next fall.

Martin, 22, announced late last week that he would not be returning to the Sun Devils next season as he pursued a career in the NBA. Arizona State released a video, giving the two-time First Team All-Pac-12 player a chance to thank head coach Bobby Hurley and his parents along with a collection of others who helped him along the way.

“I also want to thank the managers, the managers who’ve been helping me get better every single day,” Martin said in the video. “I also want to thank the 942 Crew. You guys have been amazing since day one. … And I want to thank Ray Anderson and president (Michael) Crow for just allowing me to be myself, allowing me to be in a community and have fun, just have fun and enjoy college.”

Martin opted to maintain his final year of eligibility, forcing the world of college basketball to wait patiently while he makes a decision about his future in basketball.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Martin has been left off of most early NBA mock drafts. Although he’s clearly a talented scorer and a worthy facilitator, the 22-year-old lacks the size to be a wing professionally.

If he does stay at the NCAA level, the former Arizona State guard should be able to make an impact wherever he lands.