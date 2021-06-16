College Football World Reacts To Herm Edwards News

Herm Edwards and the Arizona State Sun Devils made headlines this Wednesday for all the wrong reasons.

According to a report from The Athletic, the NCAA is investigating Arizona State’s football program for allegedly hosting recruits during the COVID-19 dead period. This period didn’t officially end until June 1.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the NCAA has a collection of screenshots, receipts, pictures and emails related to these potential violations. It’s unclear how many recruits went on campus for a visit when they weren’t supposed to, but that update obviously isn’t a good sign for Edwards.

When Yahoo Sports approached Edwards about these alleged meetings with recruits and their parents, he said “No comment thanks.”

Edwards is considered a popular figure in the college football world, but he’s not immune to criticism. As a result, several fans are using this time as an opportunity to make fun of his famous “You play to win the game” quote.

"You pay to win the game."

– Herm Edwards — Addicted To Quack (@AddictedToQuack) June 16, 2021

Other fans, meanwhile, are wondering how Arizona State fans will handle these allegations after mocking Arizona’s issues on the hardwood earlier this year.

“I fully expect every ASU fan who had something to say about Sean Miller and Arizona to offer similar takes regarding Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils,” Adam Green of SB Nation tweeted.

— Adam Green (@theAdamGreen) June 16, 2021

If these allegations involving Edwards and the Sun Devils are true, they could face serious discipline from the NCAA.

— George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) June 16, 2021

We’ll have more updates on Arizona State’s football program when they’re available.