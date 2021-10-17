The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Herm Edwards’ Performance

Arizona State Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils walks on the field before taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Sun Devils 31-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Last night was not one of the finest moments in Herm Edwards‘ coaching career. Edwards’ Arizona State team blew a 21-7 halftime lead and lost 35-21 to Utah.

The Sun Devils came into the game ranked 18th, but after falling to 5-2, will probably drop out of the polls. Meanwhile, there are fans and analysts wondering if Edwards is capable of leading the program out of mediocrity.

After going 7-6 and 8-5 in his first two seasons at ASU, Edwards went 2-2 in the abbreviated 2020 campaign. Overall, he’s 22-15 since taking over the Sun Devils.

Coming off a bad loss last night, the heat appears to be turning up on the 67-year-old head coach, at least publicly.

Will Edwards be fired? His contract is extended through 2024, and he is still 5-2 this season. We’re inclined to believe that unless things really implode, he’ll at least be back next season.

Still, it would behoove Edwards to get his team’s penalty and execution issues cleaned up a bit during the upcoming bye week, since the Sun Devils will play Washington State and USC in its first two games after being idle.

