College Football World Reacts To Herm Edwards’ Performance

Last night was not one of the finest moments in Herm Edwards‘ coaching career. Edwards’ Arizona State team blew a 21-7 halftime lead and lost 35-21 to Utah.

The Sun Devils came into the game ranked 18th, but after falling to 5-2, will probably drop out of the polls. Meanwhile, there are fans and analysts wondering if Edwards is capable of leading the program out of mediocrity.

After going 7-6 and 8-5 in his first two seasons at ASU, Edwards went 2-2 in the abbreviated 2020 campaign. Overall, he’s 22-15 since taking over the Sun Devils.

Coming off a bad loss last night, the heat appears to be turning up on the 67-year-old head coach, at least publicly.

37 games for Herm Edwards and he’s 22-15, 14-12 in Pac-12 play. After 37 games, Todd Graham was 26-11, 18-7 in Pac-12 play. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 17, 2021

I’m amazed that hiring Herm Edwards has led to a whole lot of mediocrity for Arizona State. Shocked I tell ya. 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/5rtKzCS7QA — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) October 17, 2021

This might be the beginning of the end for the Herm Edwards era given how poor the coaching was…upcoming penalties aside it doesn’t bode well for the Devils & these games slipping away might allow another team to take over. Just hasn’t felt like an elite team this year. — Blake (Kliff Has Kovid) (@blakemurphy7) October 17, 2021

What do you mean we can't write our Journalism midterm on why Herm Edwards is actually playing a long con to help SDSU football? — The Show (@TheShowSDSU) October 17, 2021

Let's be real, none of us really thought Herm Edwards was going to take ASU to the promised land but he's a fun dude and the team is at least competitive so I ain't quite sure why any of you are surprised that these teams are consistently right around 4 – 6 losses each year — Juanez (@theworsttwitt3r) October 17, 2021

i was much more impressed with herm edwards in the studio..once he got on the sideline it was much like finding out there's no santa..same with gruden — George Abraham (@CoachesCornerGA) October 17, 2021

As has been the case throughout his tenure at Arizona State, Herm Edwards was on the verge of attaining prosperity, but then face-planted with victory in sight. https://t.co/1x6MZj0Cpl — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) October 17, 2021

I asked Herm Edwards in an interview if the BYU crowd rattled them. He said he wouldn’t use that excuse. The Crazy, loud crowd got to them again tonight in Utah in that 2nd half. It may not be an “excuse”, but it’s what happened. — Steven McCollum (@smac500) October 17, 2021

Will Edwards be fired? His contract is extended through 2024, and he is still 5-2 this season. We’re inclined to believe that unless things really implode, he’ll at least be back next season.

Still, it would behoove Edwards to get his team’s penalty and execution issues cleaned up a bit during the upcoming bye week, since the Sun Devils will play Washington State and USC in its first two games after being idle.