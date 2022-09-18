College Football World Reacts To Sunday's Herm Edwards News

TEMPE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts during the second half of the college football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Sun Devil Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated the Spartans 16-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After last night's loss to Eastern Michigan, there was no doubt Herm Edwards' days in Tempe were numbered.

Arizona State made it official on Sunday afternoon, as Edwards lost his job in a move that is officially being described as the head coach "relinquishing his role."

Whatever euphemism you want to use, Edwards couldn't cut it and had to go after four-plus seasons. He leaves with a 26-20 career record at ASU.

The overwhelming take on social media regarding Edwards' dismissal seems to be that it was inevitable.

Assistant Shaun Aguano is reportedly taking over for Edwards as the interim head coach. He certainly has his work cut out for him.

In six days, the 1-2 Sun Devils will host No. 13 Utah. After that, they take a trip to No. 7 USC before returning home to face 18th-ranked Washington.

Mercifully, ASU has a bye after the matchup with the Huskies. Things might get ugly until then.