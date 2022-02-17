College Football World Speculating About Herm Edwards’ Future

The Herm Edwards era at Arizona State is in serious jeopardy of coming to an abrupt end in the next few weeks.

Edwards has already lost a significant portion of his coaching staff amid recruiting violations. On Thursday afternoon, he lost his starting quarterback and his first real recruiting win: quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels reportedly entered the transfer portal, deciding to leave the program that is in total disarray. With Daniels on the way out, fans people are starting to speculate on Edwards’ future.

“I’m not surprised Jayden Daniels has decided to leave ASU. The most painful thing is just that Ray Anderson and Herm Edwards remain employed by ASU. The football program is trapped in purgatory until that changes,” one fan said.

“You won’t find anybody left arguing ASU shouldn’t have fired Todd Graham but I’d say the collective ‘huh?’ that greeted Herm Edwards has been pretty well vindicated,” college football reporter Matt Hinton said.

“Well that’s a late winter college football bombshell. Herm Edwards has now lost most of the staff amid an NCAA investigation and now the star QB is leaving. ASU leadership has continued to stand behind him,” said fellow college football reporter Chris Vannini.

Arizona State opted to stick with Edwards despite the recruiting violations. However, with star players on the way out too, the program might need to make a new decision.

Will Edwards be Arizona State’s coach when the 2022 season kicks off?