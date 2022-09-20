Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure.

Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.

On Monday, Wetzel argued that Sanders should be the top candidate for Arizona State, which dismissed Herm Edwards this weekend after four-plus seasons.

"Maybe the most perplexing riddle in major college football is how Arizona State — with its resources, location, weather and so on — is rarely any good,

" Wetzel wrote. "The Sun Devils have posted one top 10 finish in 35 years (back in 1996). It fired Herm Edwards on Sunday after getting beat by Eastern Michigan.

So here we have a potential situation — the program that seems capable of everything but inexplicably can never get out of its own way and the man and coach who has spent his life redefining what's possible.

Deion Sanders to Arizona State? Now that would be something.

Of course, Sanders has said in the past he does not view JSU as a stepping stone and is thrilled at the opportunity to build at an HBCU program.

Will he change his mind at some point for the right opportunity? It wouldn't be surprising to see that happen.

In the meantime, "Coach Prime" has his Tigers at 3-0 and ranked 11th in the FCS Coaches Poll.