Florida Quarterback Emory Jones Makes Transfer Decision

GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) during the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators on November 27, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Florida quarterback Emory Jones is heading to the Pac-12. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, Jones has committed to Arizona State.

Jones has two years of eligibility remaining and will be eligible to play this season for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State was in desperate need of a quarterback after losing Jayden Daniels to the LSU. Landing an experienced signal-caller in Jones as a replacement is a solid move.

During the 2021 season, Jones completed 64.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,734 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also made a strong impact on the ground last fall, rushing for 759 yards and four scores.

Jones made it clear throughout this process that he had a lot of admiration for Florida's football program. The reality is he wasn't going to start over Anthony Richardson for the 2022 season.

Now, Jones will have the opportunity to potentially lead Herm Edwards' offense for the next two seasons.

We'll find out this fall if Jones is the right quarterback for the job.