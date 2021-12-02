ESPN CFB Analyst Has Surprising Spencer Rattler Update

Former Oklahoma star Spencer Rattler was one of the most intriguing names that popped up in the transfer portal earlier this week. After a frustrating sophomore campaign in Norman, the 2021 preseason Heisman favorite has decided to search for greener pastures elsewhere.

One potential option came into the mix soon after Rattler announced his intention to transfer. According to Jordan Simone, Arizona State had emerged as a possible destination for the young quarterback.

“Hearing Spencer Rattler to ASU. Coaches can’t wait on Jayden to make a decision. They need a QB for 2022!” Simone wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

However, ESPN host and college football analyst Matt Barrie provided some contradictory information later in the week.

“CFB transfer portal news: Spencer Rattler is not transferring to Arizona State,” Barrie wrote on social media.

Barrie’s report makes it seem like the Sun Devils are out of the mix, which means the Rattler sweepstakes are still wide open.

The young quarterback will surely be looking for a new destination that can elevate him back into the NFL Draft conversation after 2022. Rattler’s disappointing sophomore season at Oklahoma saw him get passed over for dynamic five-star Caleb Williams and delivered a major shot to his professional hopes.

Earlier in the week, NFL analyst Matt Miller mentioned SMU and South Carolina as potential landing spots. Both are intriguing options, but certainly won’t be the only programs taking a look at Rattler in the coming days.

The 21-year-old quarterback still has time to find a team for next year, but he won’t want to wait too long. The college football carousel stops for no one and Rattler will want to make sure he ends up at a place that he can thrive in 2022.