Football World Reacts To The Brian Billick News

NFL: SEP 29 Browns at RavensBALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 29: Former Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick is introduced to the crowd and shows the Super Bowl trophy won in 2000 prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns on September 29, 2019, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach Brian Billick is back coaching football, though it’ll be at the college level.

Billick has been hired by Herm Edwards at Arizona State as an offensive analyst and an advisor to the head coach.

In the press release, Edwards is ecstatic about bringing Billick onto his staff after he won the Super Bowl in 2000-01 with the Baltimore Ravens.

“I am pleased to announce to Sun Devil fans that Brian Billick has accepted the position as Offensive Analyst, Advisor To The Head Coach, on my staff at Arizona State University,” says Edwards. “I have known Brian since the 1980s and he is a person whom I completely trust.  He has built one of the finest reputations the NFL has ever known, serving as a head coach, an assistant coach, and as a respected television analyst. Brian has one of the brightest offensive minds in football today and that is especially why I hired him.”

Billick finished his NFL coaching career with an 85-67 overall record after he was fired from Baltimore in 2007.

The football world is a bit mixed on this hire since Billick has been out of coaching for 15 years.

Arizona State finished 8-5 this past season and will look to improve upon that record for next season.

