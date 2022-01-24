Football World Reacts To The Brian Billick News

Former NFL head coach Brian Billick is back coaching football, though it’ll be at the college level.

Billick has been hired by Herm Edwards at Arizona State as an offensive analyst and an advisor to the head coach.

Excited to announce the addition of Super Bowl-winning head coach Brian Billick as a new Offensive Analyst and Advisor to the Head Coach. Welcome to Tempe, Coach Billick! ☀️😈 — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) January 24, 2022

In the press release, Edwards is ecstatic about bringing Billick onto his staff after he won the Super Bowl in 2000-01 with the Baltimore Ravens.

“I am pleased to announce to Sun Devil fans that Brian Billick has accepted the position as Offensive Analyst, Advisor To The Head Coach, on my staff at Arizona State University,” says Edwards. “I have known Brian since the 1980s and he is a person whom I completely trust. He has built one of the finest reputations the NFL has ever known, serving as a head coach, an assistant coach, and as a respected television analyst. Brian has one of the brightest offensive minds in football today and that is especially why I hired him.”

Billick finished his NFL coaching career with an 85-67 overall record after he was fired from Baltimore in 2007.

The football world is a bit mixed on this hire since Billick has been out of coaching for 15 years.

Look I'm sure he's a nice guy, but this is the same Brian Billick who has been out of NFL coaching for 15 YEARS. He's been out of college coaching for 31! Why are we running an NFL coach paid retirement program in Tempe? https://t.co/vcLCxewWkN — Adam Kress (@KressOnBusiness) January 24, 2022

ASU assembling the most 2003 NFL coaching staff of all time, you have to respect it https://t.co/BCMSkUvqho — pac-12 enjoyer :/ (@equitybruin) January 24, 2022

Welcome to AZ… where former NFL coaches come to retire, play golf and work for Herm Edwards. @12SportsAZ https://t.co/HGv1kpnvs8 — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) January 24, 2022

If you’re going to dominate while averaging one passing TD per game, this is the guy you want on staff. (20 TD passes in 20 games during the 2000 Super Bowl run) https://t.co/KrTZKxqBmI — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) January 24, 2022

College football has just become an ATM machine for coaches. https://t.co/N9MLKPO73m — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 24, 2022

Billick recently coached in the Hule Bowl (a showcase for NFL draft prospects), which brought back the "coaching bug." Was told that he didn't need much convincing by Herm Edwards to join the staff in Tempe. Tremendous hire for the ASU offense. https://t.co/cevAUG96Md — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) January 24, 2022

Brian Billick, Herm Edwards and Marvin Lewis on the same staff. https://t.co/4oP4Ts9hqn — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 24, 2022

Arizona State finished 8-5 this past season and will look to improve upon that record for next season.