Herm Edwards Announces New Defensive Coordinator For Arizona State

Earlier this month, it was announced that Antonio Pierce will not return as Arizona State’s defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. Fortunately for the Sun Devils, it didn’t take them very long to hire a replacement.

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards has promoted interim defensive backs coach Donnie Henderson to defensive coordinator.

Henderson was in a consultant role last season for the Sun Devils. He brings a ton of experience to Edwards’ staff, as Henderson’s coaching career has consisted of stints in college and the NFL.

In addition to having Henderson at defensive coordinator, Arizona State will ask Marvin Lewis to assist him when it comes to coaching up that side of the ball.

Arizona State coach Herm Edwards has promoted Donnie Henderson to defensive coordinator, replacing the departed Antonio Pierce. Henderson was in a consultant role until last season, when he replaced suspended DB coach Chris Hawkins. Special assistant Marvin Lewis will assist. — Doug Haller (@DougHaller) February 11, 2022

Edwards spoke highly about Henderson this Friday.

“We are very fortunate to have an experienced and deep bench on our coaching staff. This will allow us to continue the advancement of our defensive plan through the elevation of former analyst and interim defensive backs coach Donnie Henderson” Edwards said, via Arizona State’s team site. “He’s coached some of the game’s great players at the highest level with the Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Ravens and coordinated a defense for me with the New York Jets. He coached with five other NFL teams and was on the Rose Bowl staff of the late Bruce Snyder at ASU. He’s coached some of the game’s finest players in NFL Hall of Fame Rod Woodson, Ed Reed, and Jonathan Vilma. Donnie helped us last year when he mentored our secondary, helping it to achieve a fine season.”

We’ll see if Henderson can elevate a unit that gave up just 20.8 points per game last season.