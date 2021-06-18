Earlier this week, Herm Edwards and the Arizona State Sun Devils made headlines – and not for the right reasons.

According to a report from The Athletic, the NCAA is investigating Arizona State’s football program for allegedly hosting recruits during the COVID-19 dead period. Unfortunately, that’s just the start of this story.

On Thursday night, Doug Haller of the Athletic revealed even more news. The latest report alleges Arizona State paid for recruits’ transportation and lodging during one of the visits.

“Sources told The Athletic that Arizona State covered some prospects’ transportation and lodging during these visits; one said the process was often carried out through a third party and that this was done mostly with elite prospects,” the report read. “Per NCAA rules, an unofficial visit to a Division I program has to be financed by the prospect or his parents or guardian.”

NCAA investigation into Arizona State football recruiting may include paying for unofficial visits – The Athletic https://t.co/NzvqXXfG17 — Doug Haller (@DougHaller) June 18, 2021

Earlier this week, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported that the NCAA has a collection of screenshots, receipts, pictures and emails related to the alleged violations.

When approached for comment, head coach Herm Edwards replied, “No comment thanks.”

The allegations are obviously a bad look for Edwards, who looked to have the program moving in the right direction. We’ll have to wait and see what comes from the latest allegations.

Arizona State opens the season against Southern Utah. That game kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET on September 2 on Pac-12 Network.