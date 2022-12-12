Prominent High School Football Coach Taking College Job

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 25: General view of action as the Arizona Wildcats kick off against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of the college football game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona State has reportedly added an accomplished local high school coach to its football staff.

Jason Mohns, a graduate of ASU who has been the head coach of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High School the last 11 seasons, will become the tight ends coach at his alma mater, according to 247Sports' Chris Karpman.

Mohns led Saguaro to a 123-19 overall record and seven state championships, including six in a row from 2013-18.

He also coached a number of high-major recruits, including current Arizona Cardinals defensive back Byron Murphy and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk.

Mohns is the latest Arizona high school coach to join new ASU coach Kenny Dillingham's staff. Dillingham also hired Chandler's Shaun Aguano and Scottsdale Chaparral's Charlie Ragle.

The 32-year-old Dillingham, a Phoenix native, was hired as head coach on November 27. Prior to that, he served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oregon (2022), Florida State (2020-21), Auburn (2019) and Memphis (2018).

Dillingham actually began his coaching career at Scottsdale Chaparral, where he worked from 2007-13.