Report: Arizona State Staffers Allegedly Leaked Info To Opposing Coaches

TEMPE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts during the second half of the college football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Sun Devil Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated the Spartans 16-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Last weekend, Arizona State officially parted ways with football coach Herm Edwards. A few days later, a troubling report surfaced regarding his time with the Sun Devils.

According to Doug Haller of The Athletic, there were people inside Arizona State's athletic department purposely leaking intel in the hopes of getting Edwards fired.

"An opposing coach recently told The Athletic that it wasn’t hard to get intel on this season’s team because some within Arizona State athletics wanted a coaching change," Haller reported.

That's a terrible look for all parties involved.

To make matters worse, Haller's report states that Edwards "never bothered" to familiarize himself with NCAA bylaws. That didn't sit well with others inside the athletic department.

Edwards finished his Arizona State tenure with a 26-20 record. His best season was in 2019, leading the program to a victory in the Sun Bowl.

At this time, it's unclear if Edwards will ever get another head coaching gig at the collegiate level. Even though he's no longer with the program, Arizona State is being investigated by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations.

Let's just say the Herm Edwards era ended on a sour note for every coach and decision-maker involved in this situation.