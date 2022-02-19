On Friday afternoon, ESPN host Matt Barrie made headlines with what he said about Spencer Rattler.

Barrie, an Arizona State graduate, suggested that Rattler’s interest in Arizona State ended due to name, image and likeness issues.

“Rattler and his camp were asking for too much,” Barrie wrote on the social media platform. “ASU passed. Find me where I gave misinformation. I believe I said: Spencer Rattler will not attend ASU? Was I wrong?”

However, Rattler’s father, Michael Rattler, denied that was the case in response.

“Matt you have been lying about this situation the whole time. The ASU coaching staff contacted us when they thought Jaden was going to declare for the draft,” Rattler tweeted. “When Jayden changed his mind we advised them we were not interested. Simple as that! No need to manufacture drama!”

All of this stemmed from an Arizona State fan who suggested Barrie was spreading “misinformation” about the program and Rattler’s interest.

Rattler eventually decided to transfer to South Carolina after Jayden Daniels announced he would return for another season. Just a few months later, though, Daniels has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

The past few months have been a disaster for head coach Herm Edwards, who failed to land a star transfer and then watched his starting quarterback transfer.