As the entire nation grapples with issues of race, a group of Arizona State football players allegedly dealt with a gross example of racism just last night. Jordan Clark, a Sun Devils cornerback and son of former NFL standout Ryan Clark, detailed the incident on his Twitter account.

Clark says that he and a group of his teammates went to the local Whataburger, which is just blocks from Arizona State’s campus, for dinner. Because of the ongoing national health crisis, which is particularly bad in the state of Arizona right now, the dining room was closed and food was only available via drive-thru. As a result, the players say they tried to have someone in a car take their money to buy the food.

Clark said that one white woman initially rejected their request, so they moved on to another person who agreed to help them. When they went to wait for the food, however, the first woman pulled up to the pay window, and accused them of harassment, got her meal comped by the restaurant, and then sped away, using the N-word to describe the players multiple times. The Whataburger manager was also deeply unhelpful, Clark said.

“He didn’t bat an eye, or think twice about what he had heard,” the Sun Devil football player wrote. “He didn’t apologize to us for it happening, or show any sympathy at all. He was quick to condemn us, and tell us we were wrong. Quick to threaten us, and say he’d call the police.”

Jordan Clark says he shared the story because he wanted to show those that have “decided to remain silent on the topic of racism” that it is unfortunately still a major issue in his community. “This is a problem you have to take a side on. you are either condemning racism, or allowing it to happen.”

Whataburger has responded to the story, and said that it will investigate the situation.

Hello Jordan, we’re saddened to here about such a terrible experience. We want to investigate this issue with urgency – can you send us a DM so that we can get more information from you? — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 17, 2020

Hopefully this particular situation is handled, of course, but more broadly, we all work to get our country to a place where something like this doesn’t happen.