Arizona State-St. Mary’s Had The Weirdest Box Score Of The Season

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacting to a game.TEMPE, AZ - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts during the college basketball game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Wells Fargo Arena on December 17, 2017 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated the Commodores 76-64. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona State suffered a brutal loss on Wednesday night to the hands of St. Mary’s. Bobby Hurley’s squad lost by a jaw-dropping 40 points on its home court.

The game was basically over heading into halftime as the Gaels led 51-19 over the Sun Devils. Jordan Ford dropped 34 points in a sensational effort on the road.

While there aren’t many positive that emerge from a blowout loss at home, the Sun Devils did receive a nice effort off the bench from junior guard Alonzo Verge. He finished the game with a career-high 43 points.

What really makes this performance from Verge so impressive is that he finished with a -38 in the +/- category. That is strictly because the team was losing by a wide margin while he was in the game.

Usually, players that score a large amount of points are usually on the right side of the spectrum when it comes to this statistic.

Since Arizona State struggled for the majority of the night, the box score was a sight to behold.

Check it out:

It’s possible we don’t see a box score like this for the rest of the college basketball season.

Arizona State will try to get this bad taste out of its mouth on Saturday when it hosts Creighton.

