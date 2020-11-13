Breaking: Arizona State Coach Herm Edwards Tests Positive

On Friday morning, the Pac-12 announced the cancellation of a game between Cal and Arizona State due to COVID-19.

Both programs have been dealing with outbreaks within the team over the past week. Unfortunately, due to the high numbers of positive tests, the Pac-12 decided to cancel the game.

Shortly after the news came out, the Sun Devils received even worse news. According to a report from ESPN’s Matt Barrie, head coach Herm Edwards was among those who tested positive for the virus.

“In the past few days our test results included a number of positive cases, including multiple student-athletes and coaching staff members, one of which is head coach Herm Edwards,” vice president of athletics Ray Anderson said.

.@ASUFootball coach Herm Edwards is among those who have tested positive for COVID-19. — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) November 13, 2020

Herm Edwards issued a statement as well.

“First, I want to say that Lia, the girls and I are fine and I will be back quicker than you can say ‘Forks Up!’ Second, even with the marvelous care our medical professionals have provided for myself, my staff and my team over the past few months the virus still found me,” he said in the statement.

“As I’ve stated many times over, the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is absolutely paramount and we will not put them at risk,” he added.

Arizona State nearly took down USC last weekend, before falling short late. Now the Sun Devils are just hoping to keep the season together.