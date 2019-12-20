The Spun

Herm Edwards Hires New Defensive Coordinator At Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils walks on the field before taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Sun Devils 31-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona State and head coach Herm Edwards didn’t build on a successful first campaign like they hoped.

After going 7-5 in his first season as the team’s head coach, Edwards had the Sun Devils at 5-1 and sat at No. 17 in the country. However, a 2-4 finish in the last six games brought about inevitable change.

Edwards hired a new offensive coordinator, former Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill. Not long after Hill was brought on, the Sun Devils lost defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, who took over as the new head coach at New Mexico.

With Gonzales gone, Arizona State had another massive hole to fill.

Edwards didn’t take long to make his decision. Just days after Gonzales left, he announced former cornerbacks coach Tony White as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

Arizona State currently owns the No. 36 recruiting class in the nation, highlighted on the defensive end by four-star linebacker Jordan Banks.

White will have his work cut out for him next season, though, after the program finished at No. 114 in yards allowed through the air per game.

Herm Edwards and company hope to build on a solid recruiting class headed into the team’s bowl game against Florida State on Tuesday afternoon.

