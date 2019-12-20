Herm Edwards Hires New Defensive Coordinator At Arizona State

Arizona State and head coach Herm Edwards didn’t build on a successful first campaign like they hoped.

After going 7-5 in his first season as the team’s head coach, Edwards had the Sun Devils at 5-1 and sat at No. 17 in the country. However, a 2-4 finish in the last six games brought about inevitable change.

Edwards hired a new offensive coordinator, former Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill. Not long after Hill was brought on, the Sun Devils lost defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, who took over as the new head coach at New Mexico.

With Gonzales gone, Arizona State had another massive hole to fill.

Edwards didn’t take long to make his decision. Just days after Gonzales left, he announced former cornerbacks coach Tony White as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

During his weekly radio show tonight Herm Edwards just announced that ASU's defensive backs coach Tony White is the Sun Devils' new defensive coordinator. — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) December 20, 2019

Arizona State currently owns the No. 36 recruiting class in the nation, highlighted on the defensive end by four-star linebacker Jordan Banks.

White will have his work cut out for him next season, though, after the program finished at No. 114 in yards allowed through the air per game.

Herm Edwards and company hope to build on a solid recruiting class headed into the team’s bowl game against Florida State on Tuesday afternoon.