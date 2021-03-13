Report: Arizona Basketball Makes Decision On Sean Miller

For the past decade, Sean Miller has kept Arizona toward the top of the Pac-12 standings. With his contract set to expire soon, though, there have been some rumblings about the two sides parting ways.

However, the latest update on Miller’s contract situation is quite promising for Arizona fans.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Wildcats are currently moving forward with the idea that Miller will be their head coach through next season and beyond.

“Arizona and Sean Miller are currently moving forward with the idea that their marriage will continue through the 21-22 season and possibly beyond,” Rothstein tweeted. “Miller currently has one year left on his deal. Wildcats should be a Top 25 team to start next season.”

Richard Jefferson, one of the most popular basketball players to come from Arizona, recently vouched for Miller during an appearance on the Pac-12 Network.

“If you were to put him nationally with other coaches and other programs, he would probably be top five, top seven,” Jefferson said, via Arizona Desert Swarm. “Coaches like that don’t grow on trees. And so I’m a big Sean Miller guy and I hope that they can turn this around and get going in the future.”

Miller led the Wildcats to a 17-9 record this season. They will not be in the NCAA tournament this year due to a self-imposed ban.

Overall, Miller has a 302-109 record at Arizona. He’s been to the Elite Eight three times during his tenure, but the program hasn’t been dancing since the 2017-18 season.