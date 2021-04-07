Earlier this week, rumors were swirling around Sean Miller’s future as the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats. On Wednesday, the university put all the rumors to bed by making a very shocking decision.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Arizona has decided to part ways with Miller.

“Spent 12 years at UA, had one year left on contract,” Goodman said. “Miller was charged with head coach responsibility for failure to promote atmosphere of compliance. Administration stuck by Miller for 4 years.”

Last month, college hoops insider Jon Rothstein reported that Arizona wanted its relationship with Miller to extend through the 2021-22 season and beyond. All the talk about him potentially receiving an extension quickly disappeared though.

BREAKING: Arizona has parted ways with Sean Miller, sources told @Stadium. Spent 12 years at UA, had one year left on contract. Miller was charged with head coach responsibility for failure to promote atmosphere of compliance. Administration stuck by Miller for 4 years. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 7, 2021

A few years ago, ESPN reported that Miller discussed a $100,000 payment to ensure Deandre Ayton would commit to the program. His contract with the team was never altered after the FBI investigation went public.

Miller had plenty of success during his time with the Wildcats, but he never made the Final Four. He’ll finish his tenure in Arizona with an overall 302-109 record.

Now that Miller is out as the head coach of Arizona’s basketball team, the athletic department will have to begin its coaching search. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello is reporting that Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd is a potential candidate for the job.

We’ll provide more updates on Miller’s departure from Tucson when they’re available.