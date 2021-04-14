Breaking: Arizona Reportedly Decides On Next Head Coach

Last week, the Arizona Wildcats parted ways with men’s basketball head coach Sean Miller. At first, it seemed like a tough pill to swallow. However, the athletic department only needed a week to find his replacement.

College hoops insider Jon Rothstein is reporting that Arizona is “expected to hire” Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd as its next head coach. The exact specifics regarding his deal aren’t available yet.

Lloyd was considered the favorite for the job as soon as the Wildcats fired Miller. He’s been an assistant coach under Mark Few for two decades and considered the head coach in waiting.

Well, Lloyd will now get the chance to prove just how successful he can be for one of the best programs in the Pac-12.

Arizona has to be excited about Lloyd’s ability to recruit international players.

During his time with the Bulldogs, Lloyd managed to recruit Rui Hachimura, Kelly Olynyk, Filip Petrusev, Domantas Sabonis and Killian Tillie.

Lloyd also deserves some credit for the way Gonzaga developed its players over the last two decades. Just look at the leap in production Drew Timme had from his freshman year to his sophomore season.

It won’t be easy leaving Gonzaga behind, but coaching for a prestigious school like Arizona is too good of an opportunity to pass up.