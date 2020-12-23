Arizona Reportedly Makes Decision On New Head Coach

The Arizona Wildcats cast a wide net in finding their next head coach. But they finally found their man – and he comes from a major NFL coaching tree.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates, Arizona are hiring New England Patriots QBs coach Jedd Fisch as their next head coach. Fisch is in his first year with the Patriots after spending the last two with the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite being only 44 years of age, Fisch has significant football coaching experience at almost every level of the game. He’s coached youth football and arena football, and been a coordinator at major college programs like Florida, Michigan, Minnesota and UCLA, not to mention seven different NFL teams.

Fisch replaces Kevin Sumlin, who fired earlier this month after going 0-5 on the 2020 season and just 9-20 in three years at the helm. The Wildcats have four losing seasons in the last five years.

Patriots’ QB coach Jedd Fisch is being named the new head coach at the University of Arizona, per @FieldYates and me. Arizona expected to announce hire today. Fisch now will replace recently fired HC Kevin Sumlin while the Patriots lose another assistant. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2020

Jedd Fisch is the latest head coach to emerge from the Bill Belichick head coaching tree. Belichick’s NFL head coaching tree is a mixed bag, while his college tree has had more success (mostly thanks to Nick Saban).

Pat Hill, Kirk Ferentz, and Bill O’Brien had tremendous success with their college teams. Even Charlie Weis and Al Groh had some success in their college careers before flaming out.

Arizona fans will be crossing their fingers and toes that Fisch is more like Ferentz or even Saban and less like Weis.

Do you approve of Arizona hiring Jedd Fisch as head coach?