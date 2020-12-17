Another talented college football prospect has reportedly entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell entered the portal Thursday afternoon. His decision comes in the midst of the Wildcats’ search for their next head coach.

Arizona opted to move on from Kevin Sumlin last week after a horrendous three years. He went 9-20 during his stint with the Wildcats which included an 0-5 showing during the 2020 campaign.

Sumlin’s the last of Arizona’s issues now, though. Arizona is in the basement of the Pac-12, a conference in the basement of the Power Five. Gunnell has had enough. The talented quarterback out of Texas is in the transfer portal and is seeking out a new school to play for.

One note on Arizona QB Grant Gunnell entering the transfer portal, per a source: Arizona has indicated it won't grant his release if he picks a Pac-12 school or any school they're scheduled to play in 2021-2023. — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 17, 2020

Grant Gunnell was one of the most-sought after high-school quarterbacks during his recruitment. Once recognized as a borderline five-star prospect, his stock fell after an underwhelming senior year of high school.

He wound up choosing Arizona as his school of choice. It seemed like a smart idea at the time with Kevin Sumlin in town. But the Sumlin experiment failed miserable. There’s also rumors Arizona’s next head coach could prefer running the triple-option offense – an offense unfit for Gunnell.

The Pac-12 starting quarterback completed 66.5 percent of his throws for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions in 12 games with the Wildcats. He’ll hear from plenty of interested suitors in coming weeks.

As for Arizona, the football program is still seeking its next head coach after moving on from Sumlin last week.