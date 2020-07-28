College Football Player Suspended For Violating COVID-19 Protocols

If sports are going to take place this fall, it’s imperative that athletes follow the guidelines laid out in front of them. On Tuesday, Arizona’s football team had to suspend one of its student-athletes because they violated the team’s COVID-19 protocols.

According to Tuscon.com, the Wildcats suspended offensive lineman Edgar Burrola. He was reportedly not complying with the program’s protocols that call for face coverings and physical distancing during on-campus workouts.

We’ve seen plenty of outbreaks over the past month. Last week, Michigan State and Rutgers announced that every member of their football team will have to quarantine for 14 days.

Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin clearly isn’t happy with Burrola’s behavior. The fact that players can’t follow his protocols just makes it harder to have a season this fall.

“What we are making them do is go through the protocol,” Sumlin said. “And if you’re not gonna adhere to the protocol, then we can’t have you here.”

So far, Arizona has reported three positive COVID-19 tests since starting its workout sessions. That number isn’t too bad at all compared to other schools.

Burrola left a screenshot of his text message to his teammates on Twitter, which said “Hey guys just letting you know I got suspended for violating Covid protocols. If I’m not at meetings that is why. If y’all need anything from me let me know.”

The Wildcats haven’t announced how long Burrola’s suspension will last. This should serve as a cautionary tale for athletes unwilling to follow protocols during this pandemic.