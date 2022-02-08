Look: Courtside Photo Of Mike Bibby Went Viral Monday

Former NBA point guard Mike Bibby was watching his alma mater, Arizona, on Monday night. Though he wasn’t intending for it to happen, the former NCAA champion went viral on social media.

Basketball fans around the country quickly noticed that Bibby is in really great shape. Clearly, he didn’t stop working out after he retired.

This isn’t the first time that fans have talked about Bibby’s appearance.

For some reason, basketball fans are shocked that Bibby went from being a small point guard to having a strong physique.

Here’s the photo of Bibby that’s going viral:

Mike Bibby in attendance. pic.twitter.com/QrMr9IlpcJ — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) February 8, 2022

Some fans couldn’t stop themselves from joking about Bibby’s latest appearance.

“Reminds me of when Myles Garrett went sleeveless for a game and was drug tested,” one fan said.

Another fan tweeted: “You meant Mike Bibby’s arms in attendance right?”

Fortunately for Bibby, his Wildcats managed to take care of business on Monday night. Azuolas Tubelis led the charge for Arizona with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Bibby’s alma mater owns a 20-2 record heading into Thursday’s game against Washington State.