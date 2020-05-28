Former NBA Star Jason Terry Reportedly Lands College Job

Former NBA star Jason Terry is reportedly joining the college coaching ranks.

Terry, 42, has reportedly landed an assistant coaching gig at the University of Arizona, where he played collegiately. Terry’s hiring is reportedly expected to be made official on Thursday.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news on Wednesday evening. Terry is reportedly leaving his job with the Dallas Mavericks. He was serving as the assistant GM of Texas Legends in the G League.

19-year NBA veteran and former Wildcat Jason Terry has accepted assistant coaching job at Arizona, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Terry departs Mavs, where he's been assistant GM of Texas Legends. Announcement expected Thursday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 28, 2020

He is expected to replace former Arizona assistant coach Justin Gainey, who left to become the new associate head coach at Marquette.

Terry played in the NBA from 1999-2018. He was the league’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2009 and won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011. Terry finished his NBA career with 18,881 points, 5,415 assists and 3,274 rebounds.

The former NBA guard was first a college basketball star at Arizona. He played for the Wildcats from 1995-99. Terry was the Pac-10 Player of the Year as a senior in 1999, as well as a consensus first-team All-American.

Terry was the No. 10 overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He played for six different NBA teams during his 19-year career.

Arizona’s men’s basketball program is coming off a disappointing 2019-20 season, in which the Wildcats went 21-11.