Former NFL Player Reportedly Candidate For Arizona Head Coaching Job

A former NFL player has emerged a serious candidate for the Arizona coaching job. And to make matters even more convenient, he’s right up the road in Tempe.

Current Arizona State associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce has reportedly emerged as a serious candidate for the Arizona gig.

“Arizona State co-defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce has had serious conversations with University of Arizona officials about its head coaching vacancy and is interested in the job opening, according to two people directly familiar with the development,” writes Jacob Rudner of 247Sports.

Pierce is an Arizona alum, having played for the Wildcats for two years. This would be a slam-dunk hire for Arizona and could shakeup the entire Pac-12 South.

BREAKING: Antonio Pierce is under consideration for the head coaching job at Arizona, two people familiar with the development have told us. https://t.co/Py9tWCpPWq pic.twitter.com/UoIhRMSncG — SunDevilSource.com (@SunDevilSource) December 22, 2020

This would be a massive hit for Herm Edwards’ staff at Arizona State, which is exactly what Arizona wants.

The Sun Devils are on the rise with Edwards at the helm. His staff is full of proven coordinators and assistants, most of whom have spent time in the NFL as a player and/or coach.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, need to make a slam-dunk hire after firing Kevin Sumlin. Arizona hasn’t been relevant in years, but a coach like Pierce could revitalize the program.

If Pierce wants the job, and Arizona offers it to him, a deal could soon be finalized. For now, the Wildcats are still contacting candidates in hopes to finish the coaching search before the new year.