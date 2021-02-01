Former NFL Star Tedy Bruschi Lands College Football Job

Tedy Bruschi is headed home.

The three-time Super Bowl champ will return to his alma mater Arizona as a “senior advisor” to first-year head coach Jedd Fisch. The role will mark Bruschi’s first time in an official capacity on the sidelines as he will be back with the program that he spent four years with in Tucson.

During his collegiate career with the Wildcats, the San Fransisco native established himself as one of the strongest defenders in the game. Bruschi still holds the school records for career sacks (55) and most sacks in a single season (19.5) set as a sophomore in 1993. He went on to become a finalist for the coveted Lombardi Trophy and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Following his legendary stint at Arizona, Bruschi went on to win three rings in the NFL with the New England Patriots. A third-round pick, the former Wildcats linebacker overachieved during his time in the league, thriving during the early part of Bill Belichick’s dynasty. He earned two Second-Team All-Pro nods and made the 2004 Pro Bowl, while becoming one of the most well-respected linebackers to play the game.

Bruschi will now get the chance to bring his vast experience and love for the Wildcats back to Arizona.

Bruschi is heading back to Tucson! Excited to have another Wildcat Legend back in the desert!#BearDown #ItsPersonal pic.twitter.com/a2R86OvZNK — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) February 1, 2021

Bruschi will join an Arizona program far different from the one he left. During his time in Tucson, the all-time great linebacker helped to lead his Wildcats to a winning record in each of his four seasons. Arizona also won the Fiesta Bowl after a 10-2 year in 1993.

But since Bruschi’s playing days, the Wildcats have struggled to maintain any sort of prolonged success. Since he left in the mid-1990s, Arizona has won 10 or more games just twice.

Most recently, the Wildcats decided to end the Kevin Sumlin era after just 2+ seasons. Despite successful stints at both Houston and Texas A&M, the 56-year-old went 9-20 in Tucson, which to his firing after a shortened 2020 campaign.

The 44-year-old Fisch inherited the job and will set his sights on turning around a once respected Pac-12 program. He and Bruschi have somewhat of a connection, as the new program leader served as the QB’s coach in New England for a single year in 2020. Of course, the NFL linebacker played for the Patriots for the entire duration of his professional career.

Bruschi and Fisch will hope to develop a new connection in Tucson and get Arizona on the right track, starting in 2021.