Jedd Fisch has a long way to go before he proves that he’s right the coach to turn Arizona’s football program around. With that being said, he’s off to a tremendous start. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is among those impressed.

Prior to this year’s spring game, Fisch decided to get his players fired up by bringing out a program legend. This weekend, four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski returned to his alma mater to make history.

Gronkowski broke the Guinness World Record for a catch dropped from the greatest height in front of Arizona’s team. It took a few attempts, but he was able to get the job done.

While this stunt doesn’t necessarily equate to on-field success, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit loves what he’s seeing from Fisch and the Wildcats.

“This is GREAT,” Kirk Herbstreit wrote on Twitter. “Love how Coach Fisch is reaching back to the past in this program with Tedy Bruschi and Rob Gronkowski coming back for the spring game and Gronk seething the tone with this effort! Love to see this.”

Love how Coach Fisch is reaching back to the past in this program with @TedyBruschi and @RobGronkowski coming back for the spring game and Gronk setting the tone with this effort! Love to see this. https://t.co/LJ0i10Qn4G — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) April 24, 2021

Fisch has ample coaching experience both at the pro and collegiate level. He has experience with the Rams and Patriots, as well as Michigan and UCLA.

Last season, the Wildcats went winless under Kevin Sumlin.

It won’t be too hard to top that, of course. However, it certainly seems like Fisch has much bigger goals than just leading the Arizona football program to a few wins in 2021.

